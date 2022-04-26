ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Marcus Hooker enters NCAA transfer portal

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJtEY_0fKqUGs000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Hooker’s tumultuous time in Columbus included two separate arrests for operating a vehicle while impaired. The first charge came in 2018 during a DUI in Pennsylvania and the second charge came in March 2021 when he was found sleeping in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane.

OSU to open 2023 season against Youngstown State, cancels San Jose State game

On March 13, police responded to a McDonald’s on West 5th Avenue near Grandview. When they approached Hooker’s car, he was unconscious behind the wheel and officers noted that the car was still in gear with Hooker’s foot on the brake .

Hooker appeared in seven of eight games in 2020 but only played in four games last season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Grandview Heights, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Buckeyes: NCAA President to step down

The Ohio State Buckeyes, and every other collegiate program, got some shocking news today. The president of the NCAA, Mark Emmert, announced that he is stepping down from his post in 2023. Someone else will be leading the organization for years to come. While the timing of this news is...
OHIO STATE
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Wcmh#Mcdonald#Osu#Youngstown State
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Epic Ohio State Marching Band Video Going Viral

Ohio State University boasts one of the top marching bands in the country. The Pride of the Buckeyes is well known for its sonic quality, but also its unique flare. On Wednesday, the marching band’s official Twitter account posted a video of assistant drum major Dalton Cararo pulling off an incredible baton-twirling stunt.
EDUCATION
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at north Columbus barbershop leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a barbershop in north Columbus.   According to Columbus Police, a shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m., Tuesday, in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Boulevard. Officers found the victim, 51-year-old Lawrence Jefferson, dead at the scene. Police Sgt. Joe Albert […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy