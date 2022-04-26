ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

No foul play in Kansas River death, police say

By Mark Feuerborn
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Investigators have ruled a death in the Kansas River as a suicide, a city spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Topeka police and fire crews briefly shut down a road near the Kansas River Friday evening when they heard that someone spotted a body in the water. Photos at the scene showed emergency crews gathering around and on a bridge across the river. They were able to recover a man’s body, and police originally called the death suspicious.

‘Media blackout’ starts at Kansas high school after student dies

Speaking on behalf of the Topeka Police Department, Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker said investigators no longer believe there was any foul play involved in the man’s death. However, the Shawnee County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death in the future.

While Topeka police identified the person who died in the river by suicide, KSNT 27 News is not reporting their name out of courtesy for family and loved ones.

