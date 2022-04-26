ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Hernando sheriff: Man's death in North Brooksville 'suspicious'

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NORTH BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The circumstances surrounding a man found dead Monday morning on a parcel of land in Hernando County are suspicious, the sheriff's office said....

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Brooksville, FL
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hernando County Sheriff
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy