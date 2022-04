Housing stock in rural Siskiyou County tends to be older and fewer than what’s needed to adequately serve the region. “As we look at all of those numbers it points to an unmet need of just over 2,000 — about 2,3000 — affordable housing units are for renters that are actually needed to address the housing costs burden, and address the number of low-income households,” said Sherry Morgado, a community development manager with Housing Tools, a housing consultant firm conducting a housing analysis for Siskiyou County, as part of its update to the general plan.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO