Bad Bunny To Star As Marvel’s First Latino Live-Action Film Lead In Sony's 'El Muerto'

Move over, Spider-Man .

Grammy-winning reggaeton star Bad Bunny is set to star as Marvel’s first Latino lead in a live-action movie with the Spider-Man spinoff “El Muerto,” about the adventures of a superpowered luchador.

Sony Pictures announced the upcoming project at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday.

Bad Bunny performs on stage during his El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo at FTX Arena on April 1 in Miami. (Photo: Jason Koerner via Getty Images)

“I love wrestling. I’m a pro wrestler, I don’t know if you know,” the Puerto Rican rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, told the CinemaCon crowd, in a nod to his Wrestlemania debut last year. “This is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me. It will be epic.”

Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, sang Bad Bunny’s praises, saying: “Sometimes we get lucky with the perfect casting, and I think that’s what we’ve got here.”

In the comics, El Muerto’s civilian identity is a masked wrestler named Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, whose superpowers are passed down to him from previous generations. El Muerto squares off with Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match and nearly manages to unmask the wall-crawler.

Bad Bunny is also set to star opposite Brad Pitt in the thriller “Bullet Train,” due out in July. He was recently spotted in the TV series “Narcos: Mexico” as Everardo Arturo “El Kitty” Paez.

“El Muerto” is scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.