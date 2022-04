A new Starbucks is one step closer to becoming a reality in West Sayville after the Town of Islip gave the project the greenlight Wednesday night. Town officials voted 4-1 to approve a developer's plan to build the coffee shop in an old bank. The Starbucks is slated to be built at the corner of Montauk Highway and Atlantic Avenue.

WEST SAYVILLE, NY ・ 41 MINUTES AGO