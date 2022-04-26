Nominate best and brightest for Aiken Standard's Young Professionals 2 Follow

The Aiken Standard is accepting nominations for the 2022 class of Young Professionals 2 Follow.

The paper is looking for early- and mid-career professionals who make Aiken great by making a difference and impacting the community in positive ways.

Nominations can be made online at aikenstandard.secondstreetapp.com/Young-Professionals-to-Follow-2022. The nomination period for the 2022 class of YP2F is open through Friday, May 27.

The Aiken Standard is looking to honor Aiken County's best and brightest young people, said Publisher Rhonda Overbey.

"Today's multi-generational workplaces are full of innovation and energy," she said. "This is a great opportunity to recognize the next generation of top performers bringing fresh ideas and making real contributions to Aiken's workforce."

Each nomination must include the nominee’s name, age, profession and employer, and charitable or community involvement. The nominator also should explain in writing why the nominee is exceptional.

The Aiken Standard will publish a special section showcasing the top 10 young professionals selected from the nominees for recognition and will hold an event honoring them.

Nominees must be residents of Aiken County under the age of 40.

This year will mark the seventh year 10 outstanding young professionals will be honored by the community.

“Last year, we received over 40 applicants,” said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager for Aiken Standard. “These are young professionals who lead, nurture and create ways to make our community one of the best places to live.”

Nominations can come from employers, places of worship, friends or family.

“We encourage the business community and leaders to celebrate your young professionals," Daniell said.

There will be a special ceremony honoring the 2022 class of young leaders this summer.

All nominations must include the nominee or nominator’s contact information, including a telephone number and email address.

Nominations must be uploaded to aikenstandard.secondstreetapp.com/Young-Professionals-to-Follow-2022 or be mailed to Aiken Standard – Young Professionals, 326 Rutland Drive N.W., Aiken, SC 29801.

The deadline for nominations is May 27.

For more information, call Daniell at 803-644-2369 or email ddaniell@aikenstandard.com.