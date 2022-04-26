ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison police searching for suspect in eastside armed robbery

By Logan Rude
 3 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’re searching for a man who robbed an eastside gas station at gunpoint earlier this week.

Officers with the Madison Police Department responded to the Mobile gas station in the 600 block of Cottage Grove Road around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report.

Police said the suspect took the store clerk’s purse and money from the store during the robbery. Officers searched for the man afterward, but they weren’t able to find him.

