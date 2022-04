The gender wage gap has been a hot topic over the past few years. Men have traditionally made more money than women. . Nationally, the gender wage gap is narrower among younger workers, and the gap varies across geographical areas. According to a new Pew Research Center analysis, in 22 of 250 United States metropolitan areas, women under the age of 30 earn the same amount as or more than their male counterparts.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO