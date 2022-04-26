ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

Co-living rentals banned in this Johnson County city after unanimous council vote

By Aarón Torres
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yM1NA_0fKqQusY00

On Monday, a Johnson County city unanimously voted to ban a living arrangement aimed at helping tenants decrease the amount of rent they pay.

The Shawnee City Council voted 8-0 to ban co-living, becoming among the first Kansas City area municipalities to prevent the practice, which has gained popularity in recent years as rent and home prices have soared.

The new ordinance defines a co-living group as a group of at least four unrelated adults living together in a dwelling unit. The ordinance stated that if one adult is unrelated to another adult, then the entire group will be classified as unrelated.

The practice, which includes things like sharing a kitchen, living room and community areas, started to gain popularity as rental and housing prices continued to increase across the United States.

“Co-living has become increasingly popular because of its cost effectiveness and greater flexibility in cities where rents are high for young professionals,” The Washington Post wrote in 2019.

The City Council’s vote came despite a presentation from a Johnson County organization where a housing study showed that the average home price in the county rose 37% from 2017-2021, climbing from $324,393 to $443,700. The study also showed that wages did not rise at that same rate.

“Shawnee is one of the three largest communities in Johnson County, so what happens in Shawnee is really consequential for what happens to the rest of the county,” said Kristy Baughman, director of education and planning for United Community Services of Johnson County.

Baughman said that the organization received a grant in 2017 from the Kansas Healthcare Foundation, which was part of a healthy communities initiative. The task was to identify a health equity issue, she said.

“Over and over again, what rose to the surface was the cost of housing was the thing that was impacting people’s ability to be healthy,” Baughman said.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Johnson County, MO
City
Washington, KS
Johnson County, MO
Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#The Shawnee City Council#The Washington Post#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KCTV 5

Independence adds license plate readers along Noland Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - New license plate readers along Noland Road will soon log and store information about drivers along the busy road. The Noland Road Community Improvement District funded the cameras in a partnership with the Independence Police Foundation. They are being installed at eight intersections between I-70 and Truman Road. The total cost of the project was approximately $200,000.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KYTV

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — The school board of suburban Kansas City high school has told its teachers to remove cards and stickers that show they are allies of LGBTQ students. Officials in the Grain Valley emailed families on Monday saying the school board had directed administrators to remove cards or stickers that may read “Safe space for all.” The directive came after members received “a concern” about the cards and stickers. The email said the district remains committed to helping create a safe and inclusive environment, but the cards were “not appropriate at this time.”
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
669
Followers
281
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy