Vail Will Finish Nanik’s Term As Calaveras Superintendent

RIPON (CBS13) — As crime rates skyrocket across California, the small San Joaquin County town of Ripon hasn’t had a homicide in nearly twenty years. Established in 1874, the city is home to only about 16,000 people, but despite the small population, the town is making a big name for itself as one of the safest places to live in the region. The restaurant Brothers was bustling in the city. Owner Chris McConnell said it’s a vibe felt town-wide and his customers agree. “It’s kind of a classic small-town environment,” customer Byron Yerzy said. Yerzy frequents Brothers, but burgers aren’t the only thing to...

RIPON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO