ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Vail Will Finish Nanik’s Term As Calaveras Superintendent

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas, CA — An interim Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools will step in on July 1st. The move comes as Scott Nanik is leaving the post this summer to become Bret Harte High School’s Superintendent....

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

‘A Community That Cares For Each Other’: City Of Ripon Hasn’t Had A Homicide In Nearly 20 Years

RIPON (CBS13) — As crime rates skyrocket across California, the small San Joaquin County town of Ripon hasn’t had a homicide in nearly twenty years. Established in 1874, the city is home to only about 16,000 people, but despite the small population, the town is making a big name for itself as one of the safest places to live in the region. The restaurant Brothers was bustling in the city. Owner Chris McConnell said it’s a vibe felt town-wide and his customers agree. “It’s kind of a classic small-town environment,” customer Byron Yerzy said. Yerzy frequents Brothers, but burgers aren’t the only thing to...
RIPON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy