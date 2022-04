ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos drafted a pass rusher and a tight end after trading away former first-rounders Von Miller and Noah Fant over the last six months. With the first of two picks they obtained from the Rams in the trade for Miller last November, the Broncos selected Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto with the 64th and final selection of the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO