ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Steve Bartle and Josh Newman sit down to talk all things Utah Athletics

By James Peterson
espn700sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill sits down for the Utah round Table with Utah insiders Steve...

espn700sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Kimberly’s Bair picks up offer from BYU

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eastern Idaho might have Kenyon Sadiq, the top Idaho prospect from the Class of 2023, but the Magic Valley has Gatlin Bair, the No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2024. He hasn’t visited the program, but the Cougars passing game coordinator and wide receivers...
KIMBERLY, ID
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy