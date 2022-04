ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca is not abolishing the Ithaca Police Department. This story, which you will hopefully read in its entirety, is 2,452 words, but if you leave before finishing it, that first sentence, of just 11 words, is really what you need to remember. It’s useful to dispel the notion early so that the artificial weight of such a proposition doesn’t interfere with digesting what is actually being proposed to restructure law enforcement in Ithaca.

ITHACA, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO