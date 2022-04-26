ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

By Delaney Keppner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Our best weapon against this virus is the vaccine, so if you haven’t, get your vaccination and make sure to get boosted for additional protection when you’re eligible,” Governor Hochul said. “If you have any symptoms or feel unwell, get tested. If you are positive for COVID-19, talk to your physician about treatment and limit your exposure to others. Let’s all continue to do our part to move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Kamala Harris, husband both test negative for coronavirus

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Cases Per 100k – 24.52
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 32.63
  • Test Results Reported – 52,494
  • Total Positive – 4,791
  • Percent Positive – 9.30**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.12%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,726 (+138)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 281
  • Patients in ICU – 187 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 295,309 (+151)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,408
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,721
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,225,086
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 21,351
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 196,994
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Saturday, April 23, 2022 Sunday, April 24, 2022 Monday, April 25, 2022
Capital Region 34.23 36.51 38.05
Central New York 50.77 51.14 51.36
Finger Lakes 42.12 43.19 43.58
Long Island 30.63 30.30 29.53
Mid-Hudson 28.34 28.36 28.31
Mohawk Valley 46.39 46.13 47.19
New York City 26.86 26.93 26.63
North Country 31.20 31.74 32.22
Southern Tier 45.38 46.62 47.41
Western New York 42.43 44.17 46.58
Statewide 32.16 32.52 32.63

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, April 23, 2022 Sunday, April 24, 2022 Monday, April 25, 2022
Capital Region 11.38% 11.79% 12.01%
Central New York 11.60% 11.57% 11.89%
Finger Lakes 13.37% 13.72% 13.83%
Long Island 6.67% 6.71% 6.70%
Mid-Hudson 5.71% 5.10% 5.32%
Mohawk Valley 10.32% 10.25% 10.24%
New York City 4.72% 4.69% 4.89%
North Country 8.59% 8.70% 8.65%
Southern Tier 9.56% 9.73% 9.86%
Western New York 15.21% 15.39% 15.78%
Statewide 6.92% 6.87% 7.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, April 23, 2022 Sunday, April 24, 2022 Monday, April 25, 2022
Bronx 3.23% 3.24% 3.28%
Kings 4.19% 4.11% 4.59%
New York 5.39% 5.30% 5.22%
Queens 5.29% 5.39% 5.62%
Richmond 5.91% 6.04% 6.23%
Walk-in vaccine clinic planned at Hudson Firehouse

Yesterday 4,791 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,110,329. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 60,977 101
Allegany 9,054 1
Broome 47,260 63
Cattaraugus 15,690 12
Cayuga 16,971 21
Chautauqua 23,836 19
Chemung 21,884 20
Chenango 9,567 5
Clinton 17,373 25
Columbia 10,343 13
Cortland 11,078 10
Delaware 8,016 15
Dutchess 65,263 46
Erie 216,625 489
Essex 5,885 4
Franklin 9,758 11
Fulton 13,028 20
Genesee 13,972 22
Greene 8,826 6
Hamilton 895 4
Herkimer 14,376 15
Jefferson 20,665 37
Lewis 6,253 11
Livingston 11,946 15
Madison 13,876 32
Monroe 157,950 197
Montgomery 12,154 20
Nassau 413,115 310
Niagara 49,148 120
NYC 2,353,417 1,648
Oneida 56,094 94
Onondaga 118,381 150
Ontario 20,839 29
Orange 108,603 93
Orleans 8,818 14
Oswego 27,958 55
Otsego 10,284 30
Putnam 24,188 24
Rensselaer 32,509 46
Rockland 94,024 81
Saratoga 47,759 92
Schenectady 33,893 41
Schoharie 5,156 10
Schuyler 3,640 10
Seneca 6,216 8
St. Lawrence 21,970 28
Steuben 20,423 18
Suffolk 434,072 248
Sullivan 18,769 14
Tioga 11,227 16
Tompkins 19,990 57
Ulster 32,690 45
Warren 14,052 18
Washington 12,347 16
Wayne 17,870 19
Westchester 257,352 207
Wyoming 8,457 10
Yates 3,547 6

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 125 84 67.2% 41 32.8%
Central New York 135 82 60.7% 53 39.3%
Finger Lakes 320 132 41.3% 188 58.8%
Long Island 195 90 46.2% 105 53.8%
Mid-Hudson 151 88 58.3% 63 41.7%
Mohawk Valley 66 35 53.0% 31 47.0%
New York City 447 169 37.8% 278 62.2%
North Country 42 20 47.6% 22 52.4%
Southern Tier 102 49 48.0% 53 52.0%
Western New York 143 81 56.6% 62 43.4%
Statewide 1,726 830 48.1% 896 51.9%
Albany County reports 2 deaths in COVID update for April 26

Yesterday, 14 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,408. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Cayuga 1
Kings 1
Monroe 2
Oneida 1
Onondaga 1
Ontario 1
Oswego 1
Queens 2
Suffolk 1
Sullivan 1
Tioga 1
Yates 1

Yesterday, 2,058 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,130 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 971,916 76
Central New York 650,208 77
Finger Lakes 870,238 95
Long Island 2,204,223 444
Mid-Hudson 1,723,818 280
Mohawk Valley 327,361 34
New York City 8,092,698 853
North Country 307,432 41
Southern Tier 443,166 37
Western New York 961,236 121
Statewide 16,552,296 2,058
Administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 889,077 99
Central New York 601,971 70
Finger Lakes 807,996 92
Long Island 1,963,198 438
Mid-Hudson 1,513,748 259
Mohawk Valley 304,812 25
New York City 7,181,148 10,929
North Country 278,322 54
Southern Tier 406,373 52
Western New York 885,238 112
Statewide 14,831,883 12,130

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days
Capital Region 512,061 1,104 10,811
Central New York 348,652 1,043 9,617
Finger Lakes 538,593 1,430 12,787
Long Island 1,241,114 2,624 34,886
Mid-Hudson 960,184 2,175 29,368
Mohawk Valley 180,645 518 3,590
New York City 3,208,256 4,887 73,438
North Country 162,538 483 4,338
Southern Tier 242,027 481 4,591
Western New York 576,307 1,656 12,968
Statewide 7,970,377 16,401 196,394
