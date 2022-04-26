ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

PSA The Water Division will cut and cap the old water line on Dee Bibb Industrial Park on 4/27/22.

 4 days ago

The City of Las Vegas Water Division will cut and cap the old water line...

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
International Business Times

New Mexico Wildfire Burns 166 Homes, Thousands Ready To Evacuate

A drought-driven wildfire has destroyed 166 homes in northern New Mexico and is threatening hundreds more as fierce winds fan flames towards mountain villages, local officials said. Thousands of residents were on standby to evacuate amid fears a Friday wind storm would push the blaze into communities in the Mora...
MORA, NM
The Daily Times

Bill calls on Navajo Nation to oppose proposal to close VA clinics

FARMINGTON — A new bill seeks to have the Navajo Nation oppose a proposal by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to shut down four outpatient clinics in New Mexico. The VA recommended that clinics in Gallup, Española, Las Vegas and Raton close, partly to centralize medical services to larger facilities and because patient volume at the four clinics have decreased in the last five years.
KVIA

Las Cruces Mayor tours businesses hit by vandals

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Mayor of Las Cruces witnessed firsthand damage to businesses along the El Paseo Business Corridor. Some of the damage was from this morning. Mayor Ken Miyagishima walked along the area with business owners and the New Mexico Mobile Newsroom. Debbi Caldwell, the owner of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
freightwaves.com

State of emergency declared as New Mexico wildfires rage

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued burning in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has classified five of those fires as large. This includes the Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico, which started April 6 and then merged with the newer Calf Canyon fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state. This led to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties as winds fanned the flames. As of Wednesday morning, that fire had spread across nearly 60,200 acres and was only 12% contained, according to Inciweb.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Cowboy needs a home, Animal Humane New Mexico

They work to support homeless animals and help them find their home. Since 1965 they have improved the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs. Today Animal Humane New Mexico has brought the pet of the week. Cowboy is a two-year cattle dog cross, who has a goofy personality. He does well with small and medium size dogs, house broken, and enjoys regular walks. Cowboy is looking for a home and he can fit any type of house hold.
ANIMALS
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: New Mexico's Wildlife

In the latest story for Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz gives an up close look at the animals in New Mexico's wilderness. New Mexico Game & Fish uses special cameras for in-depth studies on the animals in their natural environment.
LIFESTYLE
The Daily Times

La Plata Stakes headlines Sunday program at SunRay Park

FARMINGTON — A field of 12 older quarter horses were entered for Sunday's $75,000 La Plata Stakes, the featured event of a 10-race program set to begin at 2:15 p.m. Tlc Signature, who finished a strong second in his most recent start, will be one of several contenders in the La Plata, which will be contested at a distance of 400 yards.
LA PLATA, NM

