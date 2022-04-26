ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

VIDEO: Chief Reynolds learns to walk with prosthetic leg

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds is learning to walk with a prosthetic leg.

Reynolds, who revealed a cancer diagnosis in November 2021, underwent surgery to remove his leg while at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota earlier this year.

“I am pleased to report that the cancer was successfully removed and my prognosis for the future is very positive,” said Chief Reynolds at the time.

He has been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in the months following. More recently, Chief Reynolds was fitted for a prosthetic and began learning to walk with the leg while at Walter Reid Medical Center in Washington DC.

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry.

