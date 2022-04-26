FCPS names Montgomery County administrator as next superintendent

An associate superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools will be Frederick County Public Schools’ next superintendent, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Cheryl Dyson’s appointment by the Frederick County Board of Education makes her the first African American and the third woman to lead the district, Board President Brad Young said. She replaces Terry Alban, who abruptly retired in December after more than a decade as superintendent.

Alban’s departure came after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation revealed widespread misuse of seclusion and restraint against FCPS students with disabilities.

Dyson told the News-Post on Tuesday that the district’s special education programs would be “a top priority” of her tenure.

“That work is important, not just for the impact on students but for the fidelity of our system,” she said. “It’s important to reach out to some experts who can help us set up a robust program, so that we become a model for other districts in how we turn ourselves around.”

Dyson will take over on July 1, supervising the 68 schools, 6,200 employees and 45,700 students that make up FCPS. She’ll replace Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe, who was Alban’s deputy and has filled in as the district’s leader since December.

Board member Jay Mason said Markoe was considered for the permanent role, and told the News-Post he gave a “great interview.”

“This couldn’t have been a more difficult decision for me, not having Mike take over as the next superintendent,” said Mason, who described Markoe as a friend of 30 years. “It was very challenging. I lost sleep over it.”

Markoe declined to provide details about his future plans.

“Right now, I just know I’m getting ready to support Dr. Dyson’s transition,” he said.

The school board voted unanimously to appoint Dyson and to approve her contract, which lasts through June 2026. She will receive an annual salary of $265,000, according to a copy of the document FCPS posted online.

The announcement caps off a nationwide search that began in late February. The school board selected Dyson from an original slate of 18 candidates compiled by executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), which charged $35,000 for its services.

In March, HYA shared survey data from roughly 1,500 respondents — including staff, parents and teachers across the county — showing widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the school system.

Just 36% of teachers surveyed said they believed their students were prepared for their next grade level. Less than 40% of all respondents thought the district was moving in the right direction, practicing fiscal responsibility or communicating transparently.

Dyson said she hoped to turn those numbers around by talking and listening to community members more. She floated the idea of a parents’ advisory council, which MCPS has used in the past.

“In order to gain trust with the community, we have to communicate — and sometimes overcommunicate,” Dyson said. “I’m also anxious to hear how our constituents would like that to look. It’s two-way.”

As an assistant area superintendent for MCPS, Dyson supervises 70 schools. The demographics among those 70 schools, some of which are in nearby communities like Gaithersburg and Rockville, mirror the demographics of FCPS in important ways, she told the News-Post.

“It’s a mix of affluent schools and schools that have great needs,” she said. “I think I can leverage some of the work that I’ve been doing.”

During her interviews with the board, Dyson said, she emphasized her past work with low-income schools, young English-learner students and high schoolers who weren’t on track to graduate. She said equity across student groups would be “at the heart of what we’re doing” in FCPS, where achievement gaps persist for minority students — particularly Black and Hispanic ones.

Though she acknowledged hiring a Black superintendent was a “significant moment” for the district, Dyson said she wasn’t dwelling on the distinction.

“I don’t want to get caught up in ‘I’m the first,’” Dyson said. “I want to be the person that can turn it around for all children.”

Speaking before a crowded board room filled with county officials and her family and friends, Dyson said she’d prioritize students’ social and emotional well-being in the aftermath of the pandemic. She began to cry as she spoke about her mother, who died on New Year’s Day.

After the board voted to approve Dyson, her father, Leroy McDuffie Sr., gave her a hug.

Before her current role, Dyson served as MCPS’ director of school support and improvement for elementary schools and its director of family and community engagement. She has worked as a principal and assistant principal at various schools in Montgomery and Charles counties.

She began her teaching career in 1999.

Dyson was born and raised in Maryland. She graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in communications from Towson University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Maryland at College Park, and a doctorate in organizational leadership from Hood College.

Dyson told the News-Post she was excited to return to Frederick, a place she described as “warm and home-like.”

It’s not uncommon for FCPS teachers to leave the district for jobs in MCPS, which offers significantly higher pay. But many of them keep living in Frederick County, which has a lower cost of living and a strong sense of community, Dyson said.

Longstanding concerns about teacher recruitment and retention across FCPS, which consistently ranks near the bottom in statewide analyses of per-pupil funding, are top of mind for Dyson, she said.

In remarks after their vote, many of the school board’s seven members described the search process as exceedingly challenging, saying there were multiple qualified candidates. Board member Karen Yoho called it “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Dyson’s passion for education and charismatic communication style made her stand out among the crowded field, Young, the board president, said.

Board member Sue Johnson described Dyson as “simply captivating,” while Young called her “a shining star.”

“I think she’ll excite people. I think she’ll be able to unite people,” Young said. “Right now in education, there’s so much division.”

Moments before the board voted to approve her contract, Dyson told the News-Post she was “eager to get started.”

”I’m exhilarated by all the possibilities,” she said. “At the same time, I feel the weight of the work.”