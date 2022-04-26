ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Spencer Man Given More Than Two Decades in Prison For Various Crimes

By charguth
kicdam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man will spend several years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple convictions last week in Clay County District Court. 32-year-old...

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Man involved in Sioux City robbery gets 10 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man involved in a Sioux City robbery in which his accomplice was stabbed with a sword has been sentenced to prison. Bumatet Duop, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. District Judge Steven Andreasen sentenced him to 10 years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement. Charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed with intent were dismissed. Duop had been scheduled to stand trial Tuesday.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spencer, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Spencer, IA
Clay County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, IA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Domestic Violence#Prison For Various Crimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sioux City Journal

Dickens man's federal prison sentence commuted

SIOUX CITY -- A Dickens, Iowa, man is among the dozens of federal prison inmates whose sentences have been commuted by President Joe Biden. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Douglas Johnson's sentence was commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement. Johnson still must serve 10 years on supervised release after completing his sentence. Johnson's release date had been scheduled for July 18, 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KETV.com

Inmate at Lancaster County Department of Corrections dies in her cell

LINCOLN, Neb. — A female inmate at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections died on April 21, according to Lancaster County. Judith Deandrade, 37, was found unresponsive in her cell and correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to Lancaster County. According to authorities, Deandrade had been...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy