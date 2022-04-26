Giving Challenge matches donations to 700 local nonprofits

Right now, a 24-hour Giving Challenge is helping hundreds of nonprofit organizations.

The Giving Challenge event is presented by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and matches donations up to $100, one to one and runs from Noon to Noon April 26-27.

The 24-hour online giving event connects 700+ nonprofit organizations with passionate donors and community members to support diverse causes and create an enduring impact in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties.

Some of the nonprofits involved include environmental organizations, anti-drug coalitions, pet rescues, food pantries, social service groups like The Haven Sarasota, and even ministries like Agape Flights that are depending on the help from the Giving Challenge.

"We're so excited to be part of the giving challenge every year presented by the Community Foundation of Sarasota and thanks to The Patterson Foundation. Especially this year after losing one of our aircraft in Haiti, we need to replace it," Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer said.

To make a matched donation to a local cause you're passionate about, visit givingchallenge.org and click "Donate" to search for an organization.

