Detroit, MI

2 performances of Anastasia at the Fisher Theatre cancelled due to COVID outbreak

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmrgc_0fKqJEr500

The first two scheduled performances of Anastasia at the Fisher Theatre have been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the cast.

Those with tickets for the May 3 and May 4 performances will be contacted by either Broadway In Detroit or Ticketmaster about their tickets.

Those who purchased tickets from a third-party source must contact them directly.

Anastasia will begin its series of performances at the Fisher Center on Thursday, May 5.

Tickets are on sale now for the remaining performances which are:

  • Thursday, May 5 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 6 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 7 @ 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 7 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 8 @ 1:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 8 @ 6:30 p.m.

I've written about Belle Isle a few times...once about the island's abandoned golf course, the 1967 "Love-In", the Snake Goddess of Belle Isle, and the old abandoned zoo. But now it's time to take a further look back and see what all the hubbub was about in the late 1800s-early 1900s, when Belle Isle was one of the top amusement parks (if not THE top) in Michigan.
