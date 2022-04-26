ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardington, OH

MT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

By morrowcountysentinel
morrowcountysentinel.com
 3 days ago

Caller reported a shirtless man walking down Main Street screaming. Man fitting description was not located. Threats-Caller advised that her current boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend was contacting her on via phone and social media threatening to come to her house. Officer attempted to contact with the ex-girlfriend was unsuccessful. He advised the caller...

www.morrowcountysentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Gilead, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cardington, OH
City
Mount Gilead, OH
City
Marion, OH
City
Gilead Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Teenage girl dies after Mansfield shooting: Police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed in a shooting on Wednesday. Just before 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene in the 100 block of Stewart Avenue. In the 911 call, an unidentified female said to “please send police” before hanging up. When they got there, […]
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vandalism#Felonious Assault#Counterfeit#Brink
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old in jail indicted in connection with second murder

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in jail on murder charges has been indicted in another death. Pickerington police announced Wednesday that Avonte Sanford, 21, has been indicted by a Fairfield County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability in connection with the shooting death of James […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Portsmouth Times

Thompson found not guilty of the death of inmate

PORTSMOUTH- A former Scioto County corrections officer was found not guilty of the death of an inmate. Billy Thompson, a corrections officer at the Scioto County Jail, has been found not guilty in the death of Kevin Bailey, an inmate that sustained severe injuries while incarcerated and later died at a hospital in Columbus.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

1 killed, 2 injured in Hockley County crash

One person was killed and two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Friday morning in Hockley County. Scot Douglas Bendixsen, 63 of Carlsbad, New Mexico, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Lubbock following the crash about 10:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 62 about 4.5 miles northeast of Ropesville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. ...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
WHIZ

Taylor Pleads Guilty in Two Cases

A Roseville man plead guilty in two separate cases in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County. 30-year-old Cole Taylor plead guilty to one count receiving stolen property. He waived his pre-sentence investigation and was sentenced to 6 months in prison. Taylor also plead guilty to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy