Man accused of firing at WS officers during pursuit

By Jordan Brown, Tyler Hardin, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3ep5_0fKqHuYf00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple shots were fired at officers during a pursuit and arrest in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem officers were working with federal partners and trying to serve a federal arrest warrant to Tyree Ray Long, 25, of Winston-Salem, charging him with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

While they were trying to serve the warrant, Long allegedly hit law enforcement vehicles with a vehicle he was driving, and a pursuit began in the area of the 3000 block of University Parkway.

The vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, and multiple shots were reportedly fired at officers by the suspect during a foot chase.

As the pursuit continued, Long also fired multiple shots into the garage of a home located on West 26th Street.

Authorities established a containment area, and Long was then taken into custody.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities also served the outstanding warrants for Long’s arrest and served him with an outstanding order for arrest for a probation violation.

Long was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $515,000 secured bond.

No officers were injured. Some of the drivers of the damaged vehicles involved in the crash said they suffered minor pain but reported no major injuries. Long was also uninjured.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

