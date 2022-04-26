Comic Con brings pop culture to Lodi

Jazz Badwalla played the Blue Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and was at last year's Lodi Comic Con. COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

Professional wrestlers, voice actors, comic book creators and Star Wars actors will be just some of the special guests making appearances at this year’s convention celebrating all things pop culture.

The Lodi Comic Con returns to the Lodi Grape Festival on May 8 at 11 a.m.

Formerly known as the Grape City Con until 2020, this year’s event will feature more than 150 booths with artists and exhibitors on more than 50,000 square feet of Grape Festival grounds.

“We’re very excited,” StocktonCon Events president Mike Millerick said. “We were floored by the turnout we had last year. It was just great support from everyone who came out. This year, we’re looking forward to a bigger and better event.”

Last year’s Comic Con was the first in two years, due to shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Millerick at the time said he and his staff were unsure what crowds would be like after a hiatus.

On Monday, he said more than 3,700 people attended last year’s Comic Con.

Special guests this year include Austin St. John, who portrayed the Red Ranger in the original “Might Morphin Power Rangers” television series; Daniel Logan, also known as young Boba Fett in “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones”; Olivia Hack, who played Capt. Jean-Luc Picard’s daughter in “Star Trek Generations,” as well as Cindy Brady in “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “A Very Brady Sequel”; and Chris Bartlett, who has portrayed a variety of characters on “The Mandalorian,” including bounty hunter droid Q9-0, the Ferryman and the Teacher droid.

Other guests include Orange Cassidy from All Elite Wrestling and Athena — formerly known as Ember Moon — from World Wrestling Entertainment and NXT Wrestling. Voice actors will include Aaron Dismuke, who portrayed Alphonse Elric in “Fullmetal Alchemist”; Jennie Kwan, who portrayed Suki, and Jessie Flower, who portrayed Toph Beifong on Nickelodeon’s animated series “Avatar: The last Airbender”; Greg Baldwin, who portrayed Aku in the fifth season of “Samurai Jack”; and Laila Berzons, who portrays Xiao in “Genshin Impact,” among other characters.

Comic book artists include Dan Parsons, Ramon Villalobos, Mel Smith, Michael Calero, Bordin Marsinkul, Malissa Pagluica and John Hageman.

Making a repeat appearance this year is Eric Peterson, guitarist and founding member of Oakland thrash metal band Testament, who will be signing copies of his black metal-influenced creation, “The Burner.”

Also returnning this year will be four guest panels every hour beginning at 1 p.m., and the popular costume contest will follow at 4 p.m. Event organizers posted on social media accounts last week that proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test result will not be required to enter the Lodi Comic Con. However, organizers are strongly recommending guests continue to wear masks. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided throughout the event as well.

Millerick said he has been getting a lot of calls and emails from people reminding him that Lodi Comic Con happens to be on Mother’s Day. So, to celebrate, the first 150 moms who attend the event will receive a special gift as they enter.

“We’re just happy to be able to have the event again,” he said. “We’re excited to have people come out again and have fun.”

Tickets to this year’s Comic Con are $5 in advance at the Comic Grapevine, 920 S. Cherokee Lane, and The Launchpad, 712 W. Lodi Ave. Tickets are also available at Al’s Comics, 1847 Pacific Ave. in Stockton.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/lodicomicon or lodicomiccon.com.