Alice Wadsworth, 97, receives Boston Post Cane as oldest resident of Hiram

DENMARK and HARRISON, ME Issued April 15, 2022. Harrison resident Gail Phaneuf, playwright, educator, composer, actor, and director, and Artistic and Executive Director for Maine’s Deertrees Theatre, debuts her one-woman play “Kippy, Pray for the Dead and Fight Like Hell for the Living!” on Saturday, April 30, 7:00 pm and Sunday, May 1, 3 pm at Denmark Arts Center, 50 W. Main St., Denmark. Admission is $10, available online or at the door. A talk back immediately follows the performance, featuring the playwright and members of the Lakes Region Recovery Center staff on topics explored in the performance.
