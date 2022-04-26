Alice Wadsworth, 97, receives Boston Post Cane as oldest resident of Hiram

It took a bit of sleuthing by a kind stranger, but a mid-coast Maine family finally has the headstone for the relative's grave back. According to WGME, Captain Jim Harkins was walking his dog at his lake house in the town of Warren when he came across something that kind of looked like a graves. He grabbed for a shovel and started digging. A short time later, he unearthed the gravestone for a woman named Eleanor, who passed away in 1870.

WARREN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO