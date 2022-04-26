ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, ME

Alice Wadsworth, 97, receives Boston Post Cane as oldest resident of Hiram

In a ceremony in her home on April 20, 2022, Alice Wadsworth received the Boston Post Cane as oldest resident of the Town of Hiram. Sally Williams, President of Hiram Historical Society,...

Social Justice Hero Play “Kippy” to Debut at Denmark Arts Center

DENMARK and HARRISON, ME Issued April 15, 2022. Harrison resident Gail Phaneuf, playwright, educator, composer, actor, and director, and Artistic and Executive Director for Maine’s Deertrees Theatre, debuts her one-woman play “Kippy, Pray for the Dead and Fight Like Hell for the Living!” on Saturday, April 30, 7:00 pm and Sunday, May 1, 3 pm at Denmark Arts Center, 50 W. Main St., Denmark. Admission is $10, available online or at the door. A talk back immediately follows the performance, featuring the playwright and members of the Lakes Region Recovery Center staff on topics explored in the performance.
After 70 Years, Maine Family Finally Gets Headstone Back

It took a bit of sleuthing by a kind stranger, but a mid-coast Maine family finally has the headstone for the relative's grave back. According to WGME, Captain Jim Harkins was walking his dog at his lake house in the town of Warren when he came across something that kind of looked like a graves. He grabbed for a shovel and started digging. A short time later, he unearthed the gravestone for a woman named Eleanor, who passed away in 1870.
Cornish, ME
Sacopee Valley Community News is your best source for local Maine news in Cornish, Hiram, Baldwin, Porter, Parsonsfield, and the surrounding areas. By local people, for local people.

