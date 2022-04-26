ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Frederick Law Olmsted Day held in Holyoke

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Holyoke Preservation Trust is honoring the legacy of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted who designed many urban parks throughout the United States, including Central Park in New York City.

To mark the 200th anniversary of Olmsted’s birth, a ceremony was held at Pulaski Park Tuesday morning with Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia designating April 26th as Frederick Law Olmsted Day.

Olmsted, his sons and his successor firm designed 6,000 landscapes, including four parks in Holyoke, Pulaski Park, Jones Point, Riverside and Elmwood.

“Olmsted designed these parks to be very quiet, very passive, and highlight nature and the trees, the curvy sidewalks and paths that people enjoy, still enjoy today, so Olmsted and his ideas, his family ideas are alive and well and still in town.” Olivia Mausel, Holyoke Preservation Trust member

Students from Mater Dolorosa Elementary School attended the ceremony, and were able to ask questions about Olmsted and his work.

