Milwaukee, WI

Bucks' Jrue Holiday named Teammate of the Year

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag3DI_0fKqGOI200
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named Teammate of the Year by the NBA. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been named the NBA’s Teammate of the Year for the 2021-22 season, the league announced Tuesday in a press release.

The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award, introduced in 2012-13, is voted on by NBA players after a panel of league executives selects 12 finalists (six from each conference). A total of 306 players submitted ballots this season.

The winner is deemed to be the best teammate based on his “selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”

As we relayed last month, Holiday, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Jeff Green, Udonis Haslem, Andre Iguodala, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kevin Love, Boban Marjanovic, Chris Paul, Fred VanVleet and Grant Williams were this year’s nominees.

Holiday received 39 first-place votes and 964 total points, narrowly edging out Marjanovic, who got 48 first-place votes but just 936 total points. DeRozan, Green and Paul rounded out the top five.

It’s the second time Holiday has won the award, making him the first player to earn the honor more than once — he first won it in 2020 when he was a Pelican.

Holiday, 31, averaged 18.3 PPG, 6.8 APG and 4.5 RPG on .501/.411/.761 shooting in 67 games (32.9 MPG) for the Bucks this season. He’s also a strong candidate to earn an All-Defensive nod this spring.

Comments / 1

