Art Show & Craft Fair on 5/7 @Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds

This Student Film Festival on May 7, at 7:30 PM will feature short films from the Smooth Feather Youth Film School. Bring your own chair or blanket for the special outdoor screening of:. "The queen of hearts" &. "The shadows we speak" Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds, 291 S. Hiram Rd., Hiram,...
Tour the Cultural Center Buildings on Sat 4/30/22 at the Open House at the Arts Center & Soldiers Memorial Library from 1-3pm. Featuring the Magnificent Enlarging Marshmallow program (fun experiments with air pressure and vacuums) by the Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine. Fire pit, marshmallow roasting, scavenger hunt, raffles.
