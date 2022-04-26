ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Show & Craft Fair on 5/7 @Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds

There will be a selection of pottery, notecards, prints, stained...

Student Film Festival on May 7, 2022

This Student Film Festival on May 7, at 7:30 PM will feature short films from the Smooth Feather Youth Film School. Bring your own chair or blanket for the special outdoor screening of:. "The queen of hearts" &. "The shadows we speak" Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds, 291 S. Hiram Rd., Hiram,...
HIRAM, ME
4/30 Open House at the Arts Center & Soldiers Memorial Library

Tour the Cultural Center Buildings on Sat 4/30/22 at the Open House at the Arts Center & Soldiers Memorial Library from 1-3pm. Featuring the Magnificent Enlarging Marshmallow program (fun experiments with air pressure and vacuums) by the Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine. Fire pit, marshmallow roasting, scavenger hunt, raffles.
SOCIETY
Sacopee Valley Community News is your best source for local Maine news in Cornish, Hiram, Baldwin, Porter, Parsonsfield, and the surrounding areas. By local people, for local people.

