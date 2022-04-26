Godfrey author shares family legacy, how it shaped the Riverbend

E. A. Riehl, founder of Evergreen Heights home place, is shown standing next to a new variety of chestnut tree he developed. Author, artist and storyteller Janet Grace Riehl will present “The Stories that Shape Us” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Farley’s Music Hall in Elsah. (Janet Grace Riehl)

ELSAH – The Historic Elsah Foundation will host an intergenerational account of the Riehl/Thompson family focusing on history, as well as the importance of square dancing to Riverbend culture and socialization during the Great Depression.

Author, artist and storyteller Janet Grace Riehl, heir to more than 150 years of tales that the Riehl/Thompsons have swapped, will present “The Stories that Shape Us,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Farley’s Music Hall in Elsah.

Six generations of the Riehl/Thompson family have lived atop the bluffs above the Mississippi River. Riehl is the great-granddaughter of those who founded the family home place — Evergreen Heights — in the 1860s, where she lives today.

Riehl described herself as “a country girl who roamed the world” and then followed her heart back home to the Riverbend.

The first half of her talk will be about E. A. Riehl’s history and influence, as well as his work as an accomplished horticulturalist which he shared with the community. The second half will be about her father, the late Erwin Thompson who lived to be 99 at the top of the bluffs in the family home, with her mother, Ruth Thompson.

Riehl also will elaborate on the importance of the square dances her father organized and called in the 1930s.

“It’s really cool that this talk is at Farley’s Music Hall,” Riehl said. “It’s appropriate. It’s exactly where Daddy started the square dances during the Depression. Because of that, the talk shifts to Erwin and old-time square dancing.

“Old time is significantly different from modern square dancing,” she said. “Here we are in the Great Depression, in a farming community, so dances provide community and entertainment.”

She said square dance guests were just charged enough to cover coal oil to light the way for the dances.

“It was a communal effort, not about making anything,” she said. “Daddy only paid the musicians if they broke a string so they could replace it.”

Riehl has waited three years to tell the stories for the Historic Elsah Foundation at Farley’s. First scheduled at the beginning of 2019, the talk was canceled by flooding. Then the pandemic forced it to be postponed again.

Riehl also will play some music and read one of her poems, as well as one of her father’s, and show about 10 family archival images.

“It really is about community and all the layers of that,” she said. “Square dancing is an important theme.

"At the heart, it was all about service," she said. "The service Erwin provided was bringing people together. There was a communal feeling and dancing brought people together, like a glue.

Riehl is an award-winning author of “Sightlines: A Poet’s Diary,” and the companion audio book “Sightlines: A Family Love Story in Poetry and Music.” Her artwork has been shown internationally.

Thursday's free program is one of this year’s Hosmer-Williams Lectures sponsored by the Historic Elsah Foundation and underwritten by Liberty Bank: A United Community Bank.

The program is open to the public, either in person or on Zoom; upon registration a link will be sent. Registration is required at http://historicelsah.org/ by April 27.