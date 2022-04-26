Officers arrest man in connection to robbery near Greenwood Mall

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood police officers arrested a man Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery near Greenwood Mall.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, responding officers located a vehicle leaving the scene that matched the description given by the caller and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver briefly attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Officers said they arrested Brian Edward Townsend, 33, of Greenwood in connection to the robbery. Townsend has been charged with the following:

armed robbery

felon in possession of a handgun

possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

failure to stop for blue lights and sirens

Townsend was booked at the Greenwood County Detention Center and now awaiting a bond hearing.

