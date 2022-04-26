ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage x Fenty, Parade Among Recipients of 2022 Femmy Awards

By Kellie Ell
The Femmy Awards are returning to New York City in-person this summer with a new round of award winners, including Savage x Fenty, Parade, Komar and Bombas.

“This year, we want to acknowledge and pay tribute to the companies and leaders who embody what is important for our industry and collective humanity: inclusivity, family, acts of kindness, esteem for science and the creative positivity that moves us forward,” said Tina Wilson, vice president and creative director of Hue Brands, and president of the Underfashion Club, the nonprofit organization that hosts the Femmy Awards.

During the event, whic h is scheduled for Aug. 2 at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty innerwear brand will be awarded with the “brand disruptor award,” while sock and underwear brand Bombas will receive the “humanitarian award” for its work donat ing socks and T-shirts to the homeless. The Komar family — which makes sleepwear and lingerie under such brands as Anne Klein, Ellen Tracy, Le Mystere, On Gossamer and Carole Hochman — will be given the generations award. Direct-to-consumer innerwear and loungewear brand Parade will receive the “rising star award.” In addition, market research firm The NPD Group will receive the “industry science award.”

The annual awards event — which honors excellence in the intimate apparel industry and helps the Underfashion Club raise money for its student scholarships — has been on hiatus since February 2020, just weeks before the pandemic landed in North America. This year’s award show is also the Underfashion Club’s 64th anniversary.

