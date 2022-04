The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado traveled along a six-mile path from Augusta County into Waynesboro on Tuesday afternoon. The NWS conducted a field survey of damage in the path of the tornado, which first touched down in Fishersville at 1:04 p.m., and eventually dissipated in Waynesboro at 1:15 p.m. The maximum wind speeds associated with the tornado were estimated at 90 mph, and the width of the tornado was estimated at 75 feet.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO