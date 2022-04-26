ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Gilbert Employees Honored at State Water Conference

 4 days ago

Two Gilbert employees were recently honored at the Arizona Water Conference for their exceptional work helping to provide the community with safe and sustainable water.

Jensen started with Gilbert in 2016. In the past six years, she has managed dozens of water and wastewater infrastructure projects, including the Santan Vista Water Treatment Plant Expansion and the Greenfield Water Reclamation Plant Phase II Expansion. She is currently the project manager for Gilbert’s largest capital investment to date - the North Water Treatment Plant Reconstruction Project.

“Jeanne brings an outstanding level of performance and leadership, much appreciated wit and humor, and a diverse and fascinating background to the Town,” said Gilbert Public Works Director Jessica Marlow. “The Engineering community needs more people like Jeanne – intelligent, dedicated, passionate. I can’t think of anyone more deserving for this award.”

Sarah Rogowski was inducted into the Select Society of Sanitary Sludge Shovelers (5S). Members of the 5S Society are nominated as a recognition of their work in the water field above and beyond the call of duty. Each inductee receives a badge in the form of a gold tie bar in the shape of a round-nosed shovel.

Rogowski has been a Senior Project Manager with Gilbert for the past three years, focusing primarily on stormwater, wastewater and water projects. She is heavily involved in the Arizona Water Association, serving as the Chair of the Awards Committee since 2016 and was this year’s Conference Program Vice Chair. She will serve as the Annual Conference Program Chair in 2023.

Arizona Government
