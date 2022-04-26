Why Phillip Lim and Rebag Are Turning to Archives, Auctions: Short Takes

Click here to read the full article.

Entering the Archive: Phillip Lim is taking resale to the next level with the launch Tuesday of “3.1 Archive,” a play on the designer’s 3.1 Phillip Lim brand.

“3.1 Archive is a place for our community to come together and share in the rich history of the brand. There’s a nostalgia that comes with it; a sense of hope in reuniting with ‘the ones that got away.’ Don’t miss out on this moment again to add that coveted piece to your personal collection. Designer resale is more than just a place to exchange commodities, it is a chance to be resourceful, sustainable and extend the joy that each piece brings,” commented Lim, cofounder of 3.1 Phillip Lim .

Giving a nod to the company’s 17-year heritage, Wen Zhou, cofounder and chief executive officer, added that the platform is not only for resale, but “potentially a space where 3.1 can recycle, reuse and even donate items that enter the marketplace.”

Sellers can choose if they want store credit or cash back — either 70 percent of the sale item in cash back or 100 percent in store credit. Items span some of the brand’s best-loved apparel, shoe and handbag styles.

The resale launch — in partnership with recommerce partner Archive — is a branded resale experience, as was the case of past launches with brands like M.M.LaFleur, Filippa K, Dagne Dover and, most recently, Oscar de la Renta. Back in January, Archive received investment of $8 million (with Bain Capital Ventures as an investor) to boost its stake in the branded resale landscape.

Reinventing Rebag: In a separate move adjacent to resale, luxury handbag reseller Rebag has entered into the auction business.

Every week, Rebag will list more than 2,000 of its latest arrivals in two Rebag Auction cycles — which will run until Thursday. Rebag’s VIP rewards members, of course, enjoyed early access to a VIP Auction through Tuesday, where bidding was solely on their terms.

Goods not sold at auction will land on Rebag.com and in store locations.

What differentiates the Rebag auction is a wipe-out of any fees (typically around 25 percent of the final price). Rebag is automating the process as well, allowing serious buyers to set a max bid and allow Rebag to bid in the background on their behalf.

The process is said to be frictionless, allowing customers to win an auction and then take care of their checkout as with the usual payment methods with Rebag. Collectible and iconic pieces from Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and more make their way into the auction. Jewelry, watches and accessories, including standouts like Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra necklaces and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak timepieces, will also make their auction debut.

The move builds upon Rebag’s data-driven bend for luxury resale (anchored by such tools as its Clair pricing tool) as it looks to remove “opacity” in the market, in the words of Rebag founder Charles Gorra.

Earlier this month, the reseller also partnered with Moda Operandi to offer a digital trunk show with more than 120 of Rebag’s hand-selected styles.