Imperial County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 12:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ceiba, Fajardo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:24:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 11:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ceiba; Fajardo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Ceiba and Fajardo. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and remain alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KX News

Widespread rain possible through Saturday

Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
County
Imperial County, CA
Local
California Cars
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Stanley Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Deuel and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo, Yabucoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:36:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 11:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; San Lorenzo; Yabucoa FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM AST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1045 AM AST this morning for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, San Lorenzo and Yabucoa. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A very dry air mass will remain in place. Coupled with critically dry fuels and increasing winds Sunday afternoon, critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of south-central New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Juana Diaz, Ponce, Santa Isabel, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Juana Diaz; Ponce; Santa Isabel; Villalba FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Juana Diaz, Ponce, Santa Isabel and Villalba. * WHEN...Until 945 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 636 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong shower activity. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After a break from the winds today, southwesterly winds will strengthen on Sunday. Combined with exceptionally dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will return for western and central areas Sunday. It is unclear at this time how far east a dryline will advance and the eastern plains may not experience critical fire weather conditions on Sunday due to Gulf moisture holding on and the potential for wetting storms. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Eastern plains late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 822 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Coamo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas, Salinas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:46:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Coamo; Guayama; Maunabo; Patillas; Salinas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Arroyo, Coamo, Guayama, Maunabo, Patillas and Salinas. * WHEN...Until 945 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 646 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong shower activity. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. .Ongoing rises on the Red Lake River will cause the forecast point at Crookston to rise back into major flood stage. At this time, the upcoming crest is expected to be slightly lower than last weekend. This forecast takes into account past precipitation and forecast precipitation through 7 AM Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Crookston. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest level of uncertified levee system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Saturday was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
POLK COUNTY, MN

