Severe Weather Statement issued for Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; South Walton; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bay, southeastern Walton and southwestern Washington Counties through 1115 AM EDT/1015 AM CDT/ At 1032 AM EDT/932 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Santa Rosa Beach, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeport, Ebro, Bruce, Red Head, Inlet Beach, Pine Log, Seminole Hills, Port Washington, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Seagrove Beach and Seaside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
