B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour

By Allison Rapp
 2 days ago
The B-52's have announced they will be hitting the road for the final time this year. They're slated to kick off a North American farewell tour on Aug. 22 in Seattle and wrap up on Nov. 11 in Atlanta. The band will be joined by guests KC and the...

