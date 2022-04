The Fairfield Lady Lions continued their quest for another Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship before a standing room only crowd Thursday at the Fairfield High School Baseball/Softball Complex. Fairfield, the top team in Division I of the conference, faced off against the Fayetteville Lady Rockets, the top team in the SHAC’s Division II. Fairfield dominated the game behind a three-hit shutout by sophomore pitcher Caitlyn Quickle as the Lady Lion bats remain red hot, pounding out 11 hits in the 10-0 victory.

