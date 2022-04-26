NWECHS earns Best School Designation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at Canutillo Independent School District’s Northwest Early College High School (NWECHS) are being recognized for earning a high school diploma well above the state median with students demonstrating a high level of math, reading and science proficiency according to the data compiled by U.S. News.

Today, U.S. News released the 2022 best high school rankings with NWECHS receiving an overall score of 97.48 out of 100. The campus ranked number one in graduation rate rank with a 100% graduation rate and is ranked as one of the top three regional high schools and top two local early college high schools. The advanced placement (AP) participation rate at NWECHS is 100%.

“We are proud to have a place as one of the best high schools regionally and across the nation. This designation is just another example of our students’ hard work and determination to graduate ready to complete the remainder of their college careers with a competitive edge.” NWECHS Principal Jesica Arellano

With today’s launch, U.S. News has published detailed school-specific information on enrollment, graduation rates, student body demographics, location, school type and results of state assessments as well as Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests.

