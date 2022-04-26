Human skeletal remains found in southwest Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after skeletal remains were found in southwest Memphis.

MPD received a suspicious call to the intersection of Crossfield Road and Holmes Road just after 11:30 p.m. Monday of possible human remains being located.

According to a release, the Medical Examiner’s Office verified the bones to be human and that they appear to belong to one person.

Officials said the case is being handled as a dead-on-arrival call and the cause of death is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

