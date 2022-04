AMES, Iowa – Iowa State defensive lineman Eyioma “Enyi” Uwazurike has been selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 116 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tight end Charlie Kolar, the most decorated player at his position in school history, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

