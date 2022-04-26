Fort Worth becomes first city government in the nation to mine Bitcoin
FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Fort Worth is making a huge milestone in this nation’s history.
As announced by the city’s mayor Mattie Parker, Fort Worth is the first city government in the nation to mine Bitcoin.
According to a tweet from the mayor, the city will begin mining on April 26, launching at 2:30 p.m. The launch will be live-streamed on the mayor’s Twitter.
Read more top stories on CW33.com!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 0