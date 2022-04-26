ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth becomes first city government in the nation to mine Bitcoin

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Fort Worth is making a huge milestone in this nation’s history.

As announced by the city’s mayor Mattie Parker, Fort Worth is the first city government in the nation to mine Bitcoin.

According to a tweet from the mayor, the city will begin mining on April 26, launching at 2:30 p.m. The launch will be live-streamed on the mayor’s Twitter.

