GOSHEN — Detectives say a pair of teenagers were seen by witnesses and captured on video as they shot a man in the middle of the day in northwest Goshen. Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano, both 16 and from Goshen, are charged with murder in the fatal shooting Saturday of a 27-year-old man. Santino Garcia was shot multiple times at a 7-Eleven store at 2220 Elkhart Road at around 1 p.m.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO