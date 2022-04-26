Prescribed burn scrapped at Sylvan Rodriguez Park in Clear Lake area due to rain

The Houston area needed the rain and got it on Monday, but that also meant that a prescribed burn in the Clear Lake area couldn't go on as planned.

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department said that due to the amount of rainfall, the controlled burn at Sylvan Rodriguez Park near Ellington Field would need to be moved to the fall. It was originally set for April 26-28.

The burn was expected to help reduce the potential fire threats from accumulated vegetation, and when these occur, Houston firefighters and air quality experts are on hand to monitor.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife , prescribed burns also help reduce hazardous fuels, reduce the spread of pests and disease and recycle nutrients back into the soil, among other benefits.

They are carefully planned events that are only carried out with the correct weather and fuel conditions, plus the proper fire equipment and personnel must be on site.