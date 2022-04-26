Broadway is Back: Funny Girl taps Jared Grimes to play Eddie Ryan

Click here to read the full article. News of the death of superstar Naomi Judd rocked the country music community this afternoon, as colleagues, collaborators and friends remembered a sweet woman whose talents were among the most popular in the genre.
Some of the early reactions:
Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022
Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022
I’m very sad to hear...
