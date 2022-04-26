ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Handler Made This Impressive Core Exercise Look Easy

By Korin Miller
Cover picture for the articleChelsea Handler and her trainer Ben Bruno have been sharing some seriously impressive fitness content on Instagram lately, and the comedian's latest video is no exception. In the clip, Handler maintains a modified plank position with a pad on the ground supporting her knees. While keeping her back flat and her...

