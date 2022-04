The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. With remote work more widely available and travel almost back to normal, more folks are beginning to consider training in new skills that will allow them to take their careers abroad. And there's no longer any need to let fear of costs and language barriers keep you from joining them. Because whether you are an entrepreneur, digital nomad or independent investor, you can now get the tools you need to travel the globe in the World Traveler Bundle, which features a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone.

TRAVEL ・ 3 HOURS AGO