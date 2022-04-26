TSA confiscates gun from embattled Rep. Madison Cawthorn at airport: Report

A uthorities cited Rep. Madison Cawthorn for trying to bring a handgun aboard a flight Tuesday.

The North Carolina Republican allegedly tried to bring a 9 mm handgun past security at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to WSOC TV. The Transportation Security Administration confirmed it confiscated a gun, and other sources confirmed to the outlet that it belonged to Cawthorn.



This would be the second time Cawthorn has tried to bring a gun past security, the first being at the Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021. He did not face any charges in that instance, though the offense could carry up to a $10,000 fine for a loaded weapon and a criminal referral.

Cawthorn, at 26 the youngest House member, has had several run-ins with the law regarding traffic violations in the past several months for speeding and driving under a revoked license. Cawthorn had a court date earlier this month as well as two more in May. His legal troubles may also now extend to insider trading implications regarding a cryptocurrency.

Cawthorn's office did not immediately return the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Cawthorn was first elected in 2020 and faces several Republican primary challengers in the newly redrawn 11th Congressional District, in the state's far-western tier. But Cawthorn only needs 30% to win renomination, per North Carolina election rules.

