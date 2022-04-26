ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

TSA confiscates gun from embattled Rep. Madison Cawthorn at airport: Report

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNh5B_0fKq8Qz300

A uthorities cited Rep. Madison Cawthorn for trying to bring a handgun aboard a flight Tuesday.

The North Carolina Republican allegedly tried to bring a 9 mm handgun past security at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to WSOC TV. The Transportation Security Administration confirmed it confiscated a gun, and other sources confirmed to the outlet that it belonged to Cawthorn.


MADISON CAWTHORN IMPLICATED IN POTENTIAL INSIDER TRADING SCHEME, EXPERTS SAY

This would be the second time Cawthorn has tried to bring a gun past security, the first being at the Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021. He did not face any charges in that instance, though the offense could carry up to a $10,000 fine for a loaded weapon and a criminal referral.

Cawthorn, at 26 the youngest House member, has had several run-ins with the law regarding traffic violations in the past several months for speeding and driving under a revoked license. Cawthorn had a court date earlier this month as well as two more in May. His legal troubles may also now extend to insider trading implications regarding a cryptocurrency.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cawthorn's office did not immediately return the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Cawthorn was first elected in 2020 and faces several Republican primary challengers in the newly redrawn 11th Congressional District, in the state's far-western tier. But Cawthorn only needs 30% to win renomination, per North Carolina election rules.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
City
Madison, NC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Republican#Wsoc Tv#House#The Washington Examiner
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
204K+
Followers
64K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy