Oregon State

Time running out to register to vote in Oregon primary election

By Julia Shumway, Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday is the last day to register to vote or choose a political party in time to vote in the May primary election. Oregon has closed primaries, meaning only registered Democrats or Republicans get to vote in primary elections for most races, including governor, Congress, the U.S. Senate and the...

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
WWEEK

Murmurs: Alcohol Watchdog Pushes Back on Merkley

ALCOHOL WATCHDOG PUSHES BACK ON MERKLEY: Dr. Reginald Richardson, executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission, fired off a letter last week urging U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) to drop his sponsorship of legislation that would allow the U.S. Postal Service to ship alcohol to people’s homes. Currently, only private shipping companies such as UPS and FedEx are allowed to ship beer, wine and spirits. For Oregon producers and consumers, that means less competition among shippers and less shipping capacity—and for the financially ailing Postal Service, less revenue. The proposal, which would generate an estimated $180 million a year in revenue, is a top priority for the American Postal Workers Union. In his letter, Richardson acknowledges the size and diversity of Oregon’s alcoholic beverage industry, but he wants Sen. Merkley to focus on the damage alcohol does. He notes that Oregon’s rate of substance abuse disorder ranks second in the nation, and he fears USPS shipping would make alcohol more available to children. “Alcohol harms cost Oregon $4.8 billion annually,” Richardson writes. “The amount of additional revenue to USPS simply can never equate to the economic cost of increasing access to alcohol.” Merkley acknowledged many Oregonians struggle with addiction and says it’s “imperative” to provide services for them. But he still plans to move forward with a bill he says will benefit Oregon businesses and provide greater transparency. “USPS, as a public agency, is more accountable and subject to government oversight than private shippers that are currently allowed to deliver alcohol while the USPS cannot,” Merkley said.
The Oregonian

Anti-mask activist Marc Thielman wins straw poll for governor among self-selected conservative Oregon Republican Party insiders

Former small-town Superintendent Marc Thielman, who crusaded against mask-wearing rules during the pandemic, won the Republican gubernatorial straw poll taken of a couple hundred conservative Republican party faithful in Welches on Saturday night, beating several of the race’s more well-funded front-runners. Thielman, who served as superintendent of the Alsea...
