WATCH: Dozens of gunshots send people diving for cover at youth baseball game

A Monday youth baseball game in South Carolina turned into a nightmare after dozens of gunshots rang out, sending players and parents diving for cover.

Everyone seemed confused when shots first broke the silence at the Dixie Youth Baseball game at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston, South Carolina, according to footage of the incident posted to social media .

The batter stood motionless and looked around, but the catcher was quick to drop his mask and bolt.

Parents screamed as gunshots continued to ring out.



"Crawl that way! Crawl that way!" one person yelled as a player worked his way off the field.

Several adults also could be seen flooding into one team's dugouts.

No one at the field was injured as a result of the gunshots, police said.

The shooting is believed to have originated nearby after a local fist fight involving a "large group" got out of control, authorities said.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

At least one coach has reportedly petitioned league officials to cease using the location for games, citing violence in the area.